Kerala DHSE Plus Two results 2026 Time: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Kerala Plus Two result 2026 today at 3 pm. The results will be declared through a press conference and students will be able to access their scorecards online at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Students can check their results using their registration number and date of birth. School-wise Kerala Plus Two results 2026 can also be accessed using the school code. In 2026, more than 4 lakh students appeared in Kerala plus two exams. The exams took place between March 6 and March 28, 2026.

How to download Kerala Plus Two Results 2026 online?

· Visit the website for DHSE Kerala at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

· Press on Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 link

· Login with Registration number and Date of Birth

· Kerala Plus Two results are showcased on the screen

· Download and save it for later use.

How to check and download the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result on Digilocker?

· Open the DigiLocker app or visit the website

· Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

· Go to the Education Documents section and find the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) or the Kerala Class 12th result document.

· Choose DHSE Plus Two Results 2026 or Class 12 Marksheet

· Fill in your registered number and date of birth

· Send the details

· Press on Save to Locker to store the digital marksheet.

What to do after the Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2026?

Students who are not satisfied with their grades may request a reevaluation of their answer sheets following the announcement of the Kerala 12th-grade results in 2026.

The revaluation fee must be paid online. The Kerala 12th results website may have problems due to the high traffic. Students are instructed to verify the results within a specific time frame and not to panic.

Inside the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026

This year, 26,826 normal second-year students and 26,829 first-year students registered for the Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary exams. Statewide, authorities set up 8 valuation camps and 389 examination centres.

Almost 3,700 teachers were tasked with valuation duties when the answer paper evaluation procedure began on April 6.