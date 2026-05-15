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Kerala SSLC result 2026 Today? Steps to check and download and more

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the SSLC Result 2026 on May 15 and students can access their scores online at results.kite.kerala.gov.in using registration number and date of birth

Kerala SSLC Result 2026

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 updates

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

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Kerala SSLC result 2026 Time: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations is likely to release the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Today, May 15 after a press conference, as confirmed by Education Minister V. Sivankutty. More than 4.17 lakh students are expected to check their marks online from 3 pm through the official websites.
 
The exams were held from March 5 to March 30, 2026, at centres across the state. Students will need their registration number and date of birth to view their results once the link is activated after the official announcement. 
 
The board has also confirmed that the Kerala Plus Two and VHSE results will be declared on May 22.

How to check and download the Kerala SSLC result 2026 marksheet?

Visit the official result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in
 
Click “SSLC Result 2026”.
 
Fill in registration number and date of birth.
 
Submit the details.
 
The result will display on the screen.
 
Download and print the marksheet for later use.

How to check SSLC 2026 Kerala Board result via SMS?

Type in the format: KERALA10<RegistrationNumber>
 
Send the message to 56263.
 
Kerala SSLC result 2026 will be sent on the same mobile number.

SSLC Result 2026: Details mentioned?

Student’s Name
 
Registration Number
 
School Name
 
Date of Birth
 
Gender
 
List of Subject-code and name
 
Mark Scored- Subject-wise, Total Marks
 
Qualifying status- Pass or Fail.

What to do after the Kerala board SSLC exams 2026?

Students should collect their original marksheet and school leaving certificate from their schools once issued by the headmaster. Within five days of the results being released, submit an online application through the iExaMS Portal if your assigned grades do not meet your performance standards.
 
Candidates can opt for:
 
Revaluation of answer sheets at ₹400 per paper
 
Scrutiny for calculation errors or unchecked answers at ₹50 per paper
 
Photocopy of evaluated answer sheets at ₹200 per paper
 
Additionally, students can request for compartment/supplementary exams. If they receive less than a D+ (less than 30% in the Terminal Evaluation) in up to three topics, their academic year may be saved.

Exams are held around late May or early June, and results are released in July. Applications are available online right after the results. If all goes according to plan, students will need to select higher academic pathways and move forward with important administrative procedures. 

 
 

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

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