The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 on May 2, 2026, at 1 PM. The result date and time have been confirmed by board Chairman Trigun Kulkarni.

Students who showed up for the Class 12 exams will be able to view their scorecards through the official websites after the result link is activated. The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams for 2026 were held from January 23 to March 11, 2026.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026?

· Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

· Choose the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

· Provide the required credentials such as roll number and mother's first name or other details asked.

· The results will display on the screen.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates · Download and save the provisional mark sheet for later use.

Official Websites to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

In addition to websites, DigiLocker and SMS services allow students to view their grades. The following official websites provide students with access to the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026:

· mahahsscboard.in

· mahresult.nic.in.

What to do after the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2026?

The students must recieve their actual marksheet and certificate from their junior college after issuance, even though online copies are acceptable for first admission. From May 3 to May 17, 2026, you can acquire a photocopy of your answer sheets or apply online for mark verification if you are unhappy with your grades.

ALSO READ: Gujarat board result 2026: GSEB class 10th & 12th expected soon at gseb.org You need to get a photocopy before you can submit an application for reevaluation. After receiving the application, it must be filed within five working days. Additional exams are tentatively planned during June and July of 2026 if you failed or would like to raise your score.

More about the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams 2026