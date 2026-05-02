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Maharashtra board to announce Class 12 results, know more

The Maharashtra State Board will announce the Class 12 results on May 2 at 1 pm, after an 11 am press conference in Pune. With over 15 lakh students, the official websites can be accessed

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 on May 2, 2026, at 1 PM. The result date and time have been confirmed by board Chairman Trigun Kulkarni.
 
Students who showed up for the Class 12 exams will be able to view their scorecards through the official websites after the result link is activated. The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams for 2026 were held from January 23 to March 11, 2026.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026?

·        Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.
 
 
·        Choose the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link available on the homepage.
 
·        Provide the required credentials such as roll number and mother's first name or other details asked.

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·        The results will display on the screen.
 
·        Download and save the provisional mark sheet for later use.   

Official Websites to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

In addition to websites, DigiLocker and SMS services allow students to view their grades. The following official websites provide students with access to the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026:
 
·        mahahsscboard.in
 
·        mahresult.nic.in.

What to do after the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2026?

The students must recieve their actual marksheet and certificate from their junior college after issuance, even though online copies are acceptable for first admission. From May 3 to May 17, 2026, you can acquire a photocopy of your answer sheets or apply online for mark verification if you are unhappy with your grades.
 
You need to get a photocopy before you can submit an application for reevaluation. After receiving the application, it must be filed within five working days. Additional exams are tentatively planned during June and July of 2026 if you failed or would like to raise your score. 

More about the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams 2026

Across the state, 15,32,487 students registered for the HSC exam this year. 7,99,773 came from the science stream, 3,80,692 from the arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). 
 
 

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Topics : Maharashtra Board results Class 12 results board examinations board exams exam results Maharashtra News

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

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