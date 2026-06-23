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Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 allotment list 2026 released at official website

Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 Allotment 2026 has been released today on mahafyjcadmissions.in, along with allotment results. Candidates must confirm admission by June 25, 2026, up to 6 pm

Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 allotment list 2026

Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 allotment list 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 5:13 PM IST

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The First Year Junior College (FYJC) Round 3 allotment list for the 2026 admission cycle was released on June 23 by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department.
 
On the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in, students who took part in the third round of the admissions process can now check their allotment status.
 
The Round 3 cut-off scores have also been released by the department. By entering their application number on the admission portal, candidates can check their allotment details.

Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 important dates

·        FYJC Round 3 Allotment List Release: June 23, 2026
 
·        FYJC Round 3 Cut-off Marks Release: June 23, 2026
 

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·        Admission Confirmation starts: June 23, 2026
 
·        Deadline for Admission Confirmation: June 25, 2026 (till 6 PM).

How to check the Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 allotment list 2026?

·        Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.
 
·        Press on the FYJC Round 3 Allotment link.
 
·        Fill in the application number.
 
·        Check the allotted college details.
 
·        Download and print the allotment letter for later reference.    

Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 admission deadline

Students must complete the admissions procedure by June 25, 2026, if they received seats through the Maharashtra Centralised Admission procedure (CAP) Round 3. Candidates risk losing their assigned seat if they do not confirm their admission by the deadline.
 
Important information, including the candidate's details, junior college allotment, stream or medium, merit rank, quota category, cut-off marks, and admission requirements, is all included in the allotment list.

What to do next after the Maharashtra FYJC Round 3?

To view the junior college you have been assigned, use your application form number to log into the official Maha FYJC Admission Portal. Click "Proceed for Admission" in your portal dashboard if you are happy with the college assigned to you.
 
Before the June 25 deadline, pay the admission costs and visit the designated junior college with your original documentation (such as your school leaving certificate and 10th standard grades).
   

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

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