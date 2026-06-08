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Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary hall ticket 2026 out today, know details

MSBSHSE will release the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary exams 2026 admit cards today, June 8, 2026, on its official website. The supplementary exams will start from Jun 16

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary hall ticket 2026

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary hall ticket 2026 Date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will make the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary Examination 2026 admit cards available on its official website, mahahsscboard.in today, June 8, 2026.
 
For the latest information on hall ticket distribution, students taking the June–July supplementary exams should stay in touch with their individual schools and colleges. The supplementary exams are scheduled for June 16, 2026.

How to download the Maharashtra Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026?

·        Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in.
 
·        Click on the SSC or HSC institute login portal.
 
 
·        Fill in the school login credentials.

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·        Access the supplementary examination hall ticket segment.
 
·        Download and print the admit cards.
 
·        Distribute the signed hall tickets to students for later use.

What details are mentioned on the Supplementary Admit Card 2026?

·        Candidate's name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Registration number
 
·        Photograph and signature
 
·        Examination centre details
 
·        Subject-wise exam schedule
 
·        Exam day instructions
 
·        Reporting time and examination timings. 

More about the Maharashtra Supplementary Exams 2026

MSBSHSE confirmed that only forms with a "Paid" status will be eligible for Class 10 and Class 12 hall tickets for the exam. The "Extra Seat No Admit card" option allows candidates who completed their forms after the deadline and were given an additional seat number by the divisional boards to download their admit cards.
 
Additionally, the board stated that hall tickets will be accessible through the "Late Paid Status Admit Card" option for applications whose fees are received later and upgraded to "Paid" status.
 
Schools should include a current photo of the student and have it verified with the principal's signature and official stamp if the candidate's photo on the hall tickets is ambiguous or flawed. Schools may provide a new printout labelled "Duplicate" in red ink if a Maharashtra HSC or SSC supplemental hall ticket is misplaced.

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Topics : Maharashtra Board results maharashtra hsc Maharashtra board Admit Card

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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