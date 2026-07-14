Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 to be out today at 1 pm

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Time: Maharashtra SSC and HSC extra results will be released today, July 14, 2026. The results will be posted on the official website at 1 pm, as per the official statement.

Those who took the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th compartment exams in June 2026 can check their results and download their marksheets by going to the official website today at mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra Board held the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary exams from June 16 to July 8, 2026, and the SSC Supplementary exams from June 16 to June 30, 2026.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary result 2026: Important dates

Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Main Exam: February 20 to March 18, 2026

Maharashtra SSC Main Exam Result: May 8, 2026

Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Main Exam: February 10 to March 11, 2026

Maharashtra HSC Main Exam Result: May 2, 2026

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam: June 16 to June 30, 2026

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam: June 16 to July 8, 2026

ALSO READ: WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 declared; check complete exam schedule here Maharashtra SSC & HSC Supplementary Result 2026: July 14, 2026, at 1:00 PM.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: How to check the result?

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra Board's official website at mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Choose the link for the SSC supplemental results.

Step 3: Fill in your date of birth and roll number to log in.

Step 4: The Maharashtra 10th supplementary results for 2026 will be displayed.

Step 5: For future reference, download the marksheets.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

There will be an online release of the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Result 2026. Candidates should carefully check all the information on their marksheet after downloading it.

It includes their name, class, stream, roll number, examination name, subjects appeared for, marks obtained in each subject, and the qualifying status. Students should get in touch with the Maharashtra State Board or their respective school immediately, if there is any discrepancy.

About the Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2026

1. Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

On May 8, 2026, the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 was announced. According to the board's statistics, 92.09% of SSC students passed overall.

Of the 15,42,472 students that took the SSC exams, 14,20,486 passed. The pass percentages for boys and girls were 89.56% and 94.96%, respectively.

2. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

On May 2, 2026, the Maharashtra HSC results were announced. In the HSC Exams, the board reported an overall pass percentage of 89.79%. 1,433,058 of the 14,44,713 candidates who registered for the exams actually showed up. The pass percentages for boys and girls were 86.80% and 93.15%, respectively.

In terms of streams, the Science stream had an overall pass percentage of 96.44%. The Arts stream had a pass percentage of 78.02%, while Commerce had an 87.03% pass percentage.