MBSE Class 10 result 2026: Mizoram HSLC scorecard to be out today at 12pm

The Mizoram Board of School Education is all set to release the class 10 results of the Mizoram Board today, April 23, 2026, at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website to check the results at mbse.edu.in.

According to School Education Minister Vanlalthlana, from this year, the board would 'not' make merit lists, ranks, distinctions, or divisions public. This action is meant to lessen students' academic stress and encourage a more all-encompassing approach to learning.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) held the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations for 2026 from 19 February to 16 March 2026.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 result 2026: How to download the scorecard online?

· Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in

· On the homepage, press on the link that says, “HSLC Result 2026”

· Fill in your Roll Number and Registration Number carefully

· Click on the Submit button

· Your result/marksheet will display on the screen

· Download it and take a printout for later reference

· Students are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the marksheet before printout.

MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Date: How to get Mizoram class 10th Results via SMS?

· Open the SMS application on your mobile device

· Type "MBSE10 <Roll No>"

· Send it to 5676750

ALSO READ: Karnataka SSLC result 2026: Class 10th results to be out soon today · The board will then send your MBSE 10th HSLC Results directly to the same mobile number.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecard

These are the only official websites where the results and marksheet will be available once announced. Students can check the Mizoram Board of School Education Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 on the official websites, such as mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Along with the result, key details will be disclosed, such as passing criteria, statistics, and other important guidelines, which have been shared for students’ convenience.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2026: What is the passing criteria?

To pass the MBSE HSLC 2026 exam, students must receive a minimum of 33% overall and at least 33% in each subject, including theory and practical components. For a student to be declared successful in the exams, they must meet this passing requirement.

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Helpdesk support for students

Students and parents can get in touch with the MBSE helpdesk during business hours if they have any problems checking their results. For support, the board has set up specific helpline numbers:

· Aizawl: 936627þ8842, 9863722521

· Lunglei: 9863519718, 9612226288.

What to do next after the MBSE Class 10 HSLC result 2026?

The original marksheet and certificates, which are usually available 15 days after the online release, can be picked up by visiting your respective school. If you are not happy with your grades, you can request a recheck or scrutiny through your school by paying a fee (about ₹500 per subject) by the time set by the board. You can sign up for the compartment exams if you failed one or more subjects. Exams are anticipated in June 2026, although applications typically open in May. After the results are out, most higher secondary schools in Mizoram begin the admissions process—for example, the first phase of the Government Mizo HSS direct admission is set for April 24–28, 2026. You can select the streams for your upcoming class based on your interests and HSLC performance.