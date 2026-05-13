Medical body FAIMA moves Supreme Court after NEET-UG 2026 cancellation

Meanwhile, Abhishek Singh, director general at the National Testing Agency (NTA), told Business Standard that the examination pattern is unlikely to shift to an online format this year.

“We are working on finalising the schedule and it is unlikely that the test will be conducted in online mode. The Ministry of Health has asked us to continue in pen-and-paper mode,” said Singh.

According to details shared with Business Standard, FAIMA has sought a fundamental restructuring of the NTA in its petition, arguing for the creation of a “more robust, technologically advanced, and autonomous body” to conduct NEET in the future.

It has also called for the introduction of a “digital locking” system for question papers, a shift towards a computer-based test model, and a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the ongoing probe before the court within four weeks.

“Our main prayer to the Supreme Court is to firstly dissolve the NTA across all levels, from top to bottom. This happened in 2024 and SC formed a committee, but the NTA did not incorporate several recommendations,” said Akash Soni, national spokesperson for FAIMA, told Business Standard, adding that the NTA has not learned anything from the 2024 incident and continues to operate as before.

“If we let the NTA reconduct the exam, the entire country will feel that such a leak will happen again,” Soni added.

FAIMA, in its petition, has also asked for the direct appointment of a high-powered monitoring committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, a cybersecurity expert, and a forensic scientist to oversee the conduct of NEET-UG 2026.

The petition in the apex court comes against the backdrop of repeated controversies surrounding national entrance examinations conducted by the NTA. The latest issue centres on the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following fresh paper leak allegations, reigniting concerns over the integrity and security of India’s largest medical entrance examination.

While a CBI investigation has been initiated and preparations for a retest are underway, the episode has again exposed vulnerabilities in the conduct of high-stakes national examinations, particularly around question paper handling and leak prevention.

Previously, the NEET-UG 2024 case involved allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in grace marks, triggering nationwide protests, multiple legal challenges before the Supreme Court, arrests in states including Bihar and Gujarat, and a CBI investigation.