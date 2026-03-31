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MHT CET 2026: City Slip expected soon, entrance exams to start on April 11

Students are currently awaiting the release of the city intimation slip in order to prepare for the MHT CET 2026. Many candidates are looking for information as the exam date of April 11 approaches

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET City Intimation Slip 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

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The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip soon. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam will receive the city slip about a week before the test begins. The entrance exam for MHT CET 2026 is set to start on April 11, 2026.
 
In light of this, the MHT CET exam city notification slip will likely be available one week in advance, after which the admit cards will be distributed. The entrance tests for the MHT CET 2026 PCM and PCB groups will start on April 11, 2026.

What is the MHT CET City Intimation Slip?

The location of the exam centre will be listed on the MHT CET city slip. This is crucial because Maharashtra has numerous districts and talukas; students need to be aware of this beforehand to arrange their exam travel. Candidates cannot use it to gain access to the exam room. Instead, this document is solely for preliminary planning and information. 
 

How to download the MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET

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Step 2: Click on the login window
 
Step 3: Fill in the registered email id and password
 
Step 4: The MHT CET exam city slip will be showcased
 
Step 5: Download the city slip PDF for later use. 

MHT CET 2026 City Slip update

The MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip is anticipated to be released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, during the first week of April, most likely by April 4 or 5. Three to four days before the exams, the MHT CET hall ticket for 2026 will be made available. The PCM MHT CET 2026 hall ticket is anticipated to be released by April 7.  Candidates can verify their exam city information on the CET website at cetcell.mahacet.org after it is available. Candidates can use their email address and password to view the city slip once it has been released.
 

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Topics : Admit Card Entrance Exams MHC CET

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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