Today, April 29, the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or class 12 exam 2026 results will be announced by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE). The results will be released at 12 pm, according to media reports.

Once announced, students will be able to view and download their Mizoram Board 12th Result 2026 on the official websites, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com. The Mizoram Board Class 12th mark sheet must be downloaded by students using their roll number and registration number.

How to download Mizoram HSSLC Class 12 Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link that reads ‘MBSE HSSLC Exam Result 2026’

Step 2: Fill in your roll number, registration number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on Submit, and your MBSE Class 12th Result 2026 will display on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for later use.

How to check Mizoram HSSLC Result 2026 via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in the format: MBSE12 |Roll Number|

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750. You will get your result via SMS.

Step 4: You will receive your scores via SMS. Please check and save the message.

What to do after the Mizoram HSSLC Result?

The MBSE HSSLC supplementary exam 2026, typically held in June or July each year, will be open to students who failed the exam. Soon after the results are announced, the schedule will be made available on the official website.