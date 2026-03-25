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MP Board Result 2026: Class 5, 8 results to be out at 11:30 am on website

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will release the Class 5 & 8th exam results today, Mar 25. Students can check their results on the website at rskmp.in. The exams were held in Feb 2026

MP Board Class 5, 8 results 2026.

MP Board Class 5, 8 results 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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MP Board Result 2026 Time: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will release the results of the Class 5 and Class 8 exams today, March 25. The official website, rskmp.in, will provide students who took the 2026 exams access to their results. At 11:30 a.m., the MPBSE results are expected to be released.
 
On February 20, the MP board exams for Classes 5 and 8 began. The Class 8 RSKMP exams were conducted until February 28, while the Class 5 exams ran until February 26. Both tests were administered in a single shift from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.
 

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026: How to check Class 5, 8 results when out?

·        Visit the official website at rskmp.in.
 
·        Open the 5th or 8th class result link, as needed.
 
·        Fill in your login details.

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·        Send and download your result.

More about the MP 5th 8th result 2026

According to data shared by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh, 1,10,615 schools appeared for the exams this year. These include students from 86,109 government schools, 23,980 private schools, and 525 madrasas. Separate question papers were prepared for language subjects as per the NCERT syllabus.
 
The language subjects were taken by 20,736 students from 522 private schools. To check the RSKMP Class 5 and Class 8 results online, students must enter their roll code and roll number in the login portal. Additionally, they will have the option to view and download their results using a QR code.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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