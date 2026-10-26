The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) issued the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 on October 24, 2026. This is for the first-phase preliminary written exam for the 507 Subedar and Sub-Inspector vacancies. The exam will be held on October 28, 2026, at various centres state-wise.

Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 can be downloaded by filling in your application number, date of birth, and verification details.

Steps to download MP SI Admit Card 2026?

· Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

· On the homepage, open the Admit Card link.

· Press on “Test Admit Card – Subedar and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test 2026”.

· Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth.

· Enter the captcha/verification details and submit.

· Review all the details on the screen and download the admit card.

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Details mentioned on MP SI Admit Card 2026

· Candidate’s name

· Roll number and application number

· Date of birth

· Photograph and signature

· Examination name

· Exam date and shift

· Reporting time and entry instructions

· Exam centre name and complete address

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MP Police SI Exam timetable 2026

The exam date and shift times should be known to candidates well in advance of the exam. This facilitates their travel planning and timely arrival at the centre.

Particulars Shift 1 (Morning) Shift 2 (Afternoon) Exam Name Subedar / SI Selection Test 2026 Subedar / SI Selection Test 2026 Written Examination Date 28 October 2026 (Wednesday) onwards 28 October 2026 (Wednesday) onwards Reporting & Entry Window 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Instruction Reading Time 9:50 AM to 10:00 AM (10 Minutes) 2:50 PM to 3:00 PM (10 Minutes) Exam Duration (Marking Answers) 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (2 Hours / 120 Mins) 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (2 Hours / 120 Mins) The first-phase preliminary written exam for the Subedar/Sub-Inspector recruitment will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, according to the official announcement issued by MPESB.

It will take place in two shifts at various locations throughout the state. The table below provides the shift-wise timings.