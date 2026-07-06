Mumbai University postpones all exams amid heavy rain, check new dates

In response to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning of heavy rains, strong winds, and an orange alert for Mumbai and surrounding areas, Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2026.

As the city continues to experience severe monsoon conditions, the institution stated that the decision was made to guarantee the safety of students, instructors, and exam personnel. The university's official website will soon include an updated exam schedule.

IMD on Mumbai exam postponement

The university announced in an official circular on July 5, 2026, that all exams scheduled for July 6, 2026, have been postponed due to the IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall in many places.

According to the notice, the decision was reached after taking into account the inconvenience and safety of students who might experience travel difficulties due to bad weather, traffic jams, and waterlogging.

More about the Mumbai exam schedule 2026

The university notified students that the updated exam timetable will be posted on its official website shortly. Applicants are urged to stay away from unreliable sources of information and to frequently check the university portal for new information.

ALSO READ: Traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, old highway suspended after heavy rains Mumbai University has asked all relevant departments, students, and connected colleges to be aware of the updated arrangements. Before releasing the new exam dates, the university stated that it will keep an eye on the weather.

Next on the Mumbai exam schedule 2026