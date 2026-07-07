Navodaya Admission 2027 last Date: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 official notification and prospectus have been released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Applications for admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas' Class 6 for the 2027–2028 academic year must be submitted online by July 31, 2026.

The results of the JNVST 2027 entrance exam are anticipated to be released by the end of March 2027. The exam will take place on November 28, 2026. Students enrolled in Class 5 in recognised schools during the 2026–2027 academic year are eligible to apply, subject to specified age and residency requirements.

NVS Admissions 2027: Eligibility criteria

· Should be studying in class 5 during the 2026-27 academic session

· Should be a resident of the district where admission is available

· Must have studied and finished classes 3, 4 and 5 in recognised schools

· Eligible candidates born between May 1, 2015 and July 31, 2017 (both dates inclusive)

ALSO READ: WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment result link at wbjeeb.nic.in, know more · Students who have already passed or repeated class 5 are not eligible.

JNVST exam pattern, marking scheme 2027

JNVST 2027 will be administered in an OMR-based format with 80 objective-style questions worth a total of 100 marks. Each right response will earn 1.25 marks; wrong answers will not result in a deduction.

Candidates must obtain the minimum qualifying scores in each of the three sections --14 marks in Mental Ability and EVS, 07 marks in Arithmetic and 07 marks in Language. Responses must be marked on the OMR sheet using only a blue or black ballpoint pen; pencils are not allowed.

NVS Admissions 2027 admission rule

The fact that admissions are still district-specific is one of the prospectus's principal features this year. Only the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the student's home district is open to applications.

However, the school must be within 10 kilometres of the student's home if he attends a nearby district. Officials from NVS will still need to verify it. Even after preliminary selection, applications submitted for the incorrect district will be denied.

JNVST 2027 reservation criteria

According to the reservation policy, candidates from rural regions will occupy at least 75% of the seats in each district; the remaining seats would be distributed based on merit among candidates from both rural and urban areas.