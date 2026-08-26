NBEMS rejects calls to lower FMGE pass bar, proposes third yearly exam

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has rejected calls for lowering the qualification criteria in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) amid growing protests by a section of candidates over alleged inadequate arrangements.

A senior NBEMS official told Business Standard that the body was willing to address genuine concerns of foreign medical graduates, but there could be no compromise on the minimum competency required to practise medicine in India.

The FMGE is a mandatory twice-yearly licensing test for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who earned their primary medical degree (MBBS) abroad and want to practise medicine in India.

At the same time, a three-member expert panel formed by the NBEMS to look into FMGE reforms has recommended examining the feasibility of holding the examination three times a year, along with reviewing the examination fee.

The committee, led by Air Marshal (Dr) Pawan Kapoor (Retd), has suggested improving examination-centre infrastructure and allowing candidates access to their recorded responses, subject to technical and legal safeguards.

The expert panel has also proposed a more balanced question-paper structure, with 30 per cent low-difficulty, 50 per cent moderate-difficulty and 20 per cent high-difficulty questions, while recommending that the mean difficulty level should not exceed 5.5.

The recommendations come after the overall pass rate for the June 2026 FMGE session fell to 12.38 per cent, triggering protests among candidates who raised concerns over the difficulty of the paper and the inclusion of video-based questions.

One of the key demands raised during the protests was relief in the form of grace or compensatory marks for the June examination.

The expert committee, however, did not recommend grace or compensatory marks for the June examination, finding no material evidence that the video-based questions or the overall difficulty had affected the outcome.

The NBEMS has maintained that the available evidence does not support such a measure. “The issue is to ensure a fair and transparent examination while retaining the competency threshold necessary for patient safety,” the senior NBEMS official quoted above said.

He added that the attempt-wise break-up of results showed that 35.74 per cent of first-time candidates cleared the FMGE in the June 2026 session, compared with just 3.29 per cent among those appearing after more than five attempts.

“In December 2025, the first-time pass rate was even higher at 47.53 per cent, while it fell to 5.58 per cent among candidates with more than five attempts,” the official said, noting that the overall pass rate alone could not be used to argue that an entire examination cohort had been subjected to an unfair paper.

Officials added that the FMGE was a screening examination for medical graduates trained outside India, and not a competitive entrance test.

“The minimum qualifying standard exists because doctors must be competent to handle potentially life-threatening situations such as myocardial infarction, stroke, sepsis, complicated pregnancy and paediatric emergencies,” sources at the NBEMS said.