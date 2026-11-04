NCERT adds personal finance, entrepreneurship chapters to Class 9 textbook

The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced dedicated chapters on personal finance and entrepreneurship in the Economics section of its new Class 9 Social Science textbook, bringing subjects such as mutual funds, income tax, loan repayments and business planning into the school curriculum.

Titled ‘Managing Your Personal Finances’ and ‘From Ideas to Startups’, the two chapters introduce students to practical aspects of managing money and setting up a business.

The personal finance chapter covers five key areas — income, budgeting, saving, investing, and protection and risk management. It introduces students to investment options such as fixed deposits, government savings schemes, bonds, stocks and mutual funds, while explaining concepts such as inflation, compounding and the relationship between risk and returns.

It also covers insurance, borrowing and credit, and equated monthly instalments (EMIs). A section on taxation explains the difference between direct and indirect taxes and introduces students to the income-tax slab system under the new tax regime. The chapter includes worked examples of calculating tax liability.

The entrepreneurship chapter uses examples from Indian businesses to explain how businesses develop. It covers business plans, the different functions involved in running a business and the basics of profit-and-loss accounts. It also introduces students to India's startup ecosystem and the role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in employment generation and economic growth.

The additions come amid efforts to get Indians to invest in instruments such as mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs), even as retail investor participation in the stock market has seen an uptick. While digital platforms have made investing easier, social media, reels and financial influencers have brought money matters and investing into everyday conversation.

SIP collections by mutual funds (MFs) rose to ₹32,490 crore in September 2026, and despite frontline indices such as the Nifty and the Sensex giving negative returns since September 2024, inflows via SIPs have not been hit.

The additions mark a broader overhaul of school textbooks and curricula by NCERT under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. The revisions have sought to incorporate emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and computational thinking (CT), alongside greater emphasis on vocational education and practical skills. A dedicated CT and AI curriculum was introduced for Classes 3-8 from the 2026-27 academic year, while a planned rollout of the modules for Class 9 was subsequently deferred by CBSE.

Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, on Wednesday highlighted these additions in a post on X.

“The economics segment of the recently introduced NCERT textbooks for Social Science (Grade 9, Part 2) now has a chapter on personal finance. Students are taught basics about fixed deposits, mutual funds, EMI, taxes, risk-return and so on. The idea is to provide them with useful life skills,” Sanyal said in his post.

He said the entrepreneurship chapter introduced students to business plans and profit-and-loss accounts, while portraying risk-taking, innovation and business in a positive light.

“Most importantly, it presents risk-taking, innovation and business as a positive activity - quite different from how previous textbooks portrayed it (with emphasis on "hoarding" and "black-markets"),” Sanyal added.