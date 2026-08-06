NEET Counselling 2026: How to register for Round 1 Choice Filling Window

The NEET UG Counselling 2026 choice filling and locking schedule for each round has been announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Round 1 of the MCC NEET registration 2026 is now open at mcc.nic.in. Today, August 6, 2026, is the first day of the MCC NEET choice filling 2026 window for round 1 counselling.

When completing the MCC NEET counselling registration 2026, candidates must fill out and lock their choices. August 13, 2026, is the deadline for using the MCC NEET choice filling and locking facility.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Dates (Round 1)

· Seat Matrix Verification: 4 August 2026

· Registration & Fee Payment: 5–12 August 2026

· Choice Filling: 6–13 August 2026

· Choice Locking: 12–13 August 2026

· Seat Allotment Processing: 13–16 August 2026

· Result: 17 August 2026

· Reporting: 18–22 August 2026.

MCC NEET Choice Filling 2026: How to Fill Choices on the Counselling Form?

· Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

· Press on the ‘New Registration’ link.

· Sign in using the NEET Roll Number, Password and Security PIN.

· Click on the Available Choices link and visit the 'Choice Filling' icon

· The choices will be showcased on the left-side basket, and on clicking the button for the required choice, it will be chosen, removed from the left basket and added to the right basket.

· After saving the choices, candidates can change the order of preference of choices by clicking on the Upper Arrow button to move up, the Down Arrow button to move down and the Delete button to delete the choice.

· Candidates can interchange the choices (Swapping) by picking an appropriate choice as source and destination.

MCC NEET Choice Locking 2026: How to Lock Choices on Counselling Form?

· Candidates can lock the choices by clicking the 'Choice Lock' button and confirming the same.

· After clicking the Lock Choice button, the submitted choices will be showcased on the screen.

· During the locking process, candidates must enter the password, and then only the system proceeds with the locking of choices.

· Take a printout of the locked choices that includes the locking date and time and the IP address.

Documents for the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration

· NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

· NEET UG 2026 Scorecard

· Class 10 Certificate

· Class 12 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

· Photo Identity Proof

· Passport-size photographs

· Category Certificate (if applicable)

· PwD Certificate (if applicable)

· NRI documents (if applicable).

What to do after the NEET UG 2026 registration?

Registering is only the first step. It makes you eligible to fill in your college and course preferences, but the MBBS admission process continues through four counselling rounds: AIQ Rounds 1, 2 and 3, followed by the stray vacancy round. Seat upgradation is permitted only up to the stage specified by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Upgrading a seat is only possible up to a certain point. Since earlier registration does not automatically carry over to following rounds, you might need to register again if you are not selected for a seat in Round 1.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 soon Additionally, as long as you register separately with each authority, candidates may take part in both MCC (AIQ) counselling and their respective State Quota counselling concurrently.

What is NEET UG Choice Filling & Locking?