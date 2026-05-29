NEET paper leak row: Govt may deploy IAF to ferry exam papers on June 21

The Centre is considering using Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to transport question papers for the NEET-UG retest scheduled on June 21, as the government moves to tighten security after the paper leak controversy led to the cancellation of the earlier examination.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday confirmed that the IAF would be roped in to help transport question papers for the re-examination, underlining the Centre’s push for “leak-proof” exam arrangements, according to an NDTV report.

“In previous examinations, there was a major role for the postal department, the Home Ministry, and state governments. We have taken their help earlier and will continue with a whole-of-government approach to ensure smooth, free, and fair examinations," the report quoted the minister as saying.

The proposed move is part of the government strategy involving the education ministry, home ministry, central security agencies and state police networks to restore confidence in the country’s biggest medical entrance exam.

According to reports citing official sources, authorities are exploring directly airlifting question papers from printing presses to highly secure distribution centres across states to minimise the risk of tampering during transit.

Emphasising that the government was serious and fully prepared to conduct exams, the minister said: “The work earlier done by the postal department will now also be supported by the Indian Air Force so that question papers reach their destinations on time, considering all factors.”

Decision comes after May NEET paper leak

The decision comes after the NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on May 3, was cancelled following reports of a paper leak. The Centre later ordered a CBI probe and announced a nationwide retest on June 21.

Pradhan had earlier acknowledged lapses in the examination system, stating that the “command chain was breached” despite safeguards being in place. He said the government decided to cancel the exam to protect students' interests and ensure fairness.

A high-level review meeting chaired by the education minister was attended by senior officials from multiple ministries and agencies. Discussions focused on enhanced transportation, storage and distribution protocols for the retest, according to The Hindu. Reports said authorities are also identifying secure storage facilities beyond conventional bank strongrooms.

The controversy triggered intense political criticism and widespread protests by students and opposition parties, who accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of failing to ensure the integrity of the examination process. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly demanded accountability over the leak allegations and the handling of the exam.

The Centre has meanwhile directed states and local authorities to ensure adequate arrangements for students appearing in the June 21 retest, including drinking water, electricity, transport support and heatwave preparedness at examination centres.

The June 21 examination is expected to be conducted under one of the strictest security frameworks ever adopted for a national entrance test in India.

Reacting to the development, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the move reflected a “governance failure” and questioned why the Defence Minister was chairing meetings with the Education Minister over examination logistics.

Writing on X, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Our armed forces protect borders, not cover up NTA and Education Ministry’s incompetence.”

The proposal also drew strong reactions on social media, with several users arguing that systemic reforms within the examination process were more important than deploying military resources for transporting question papers.