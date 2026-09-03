NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card to be out soon at website, more details

On September 3, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to activate the NEET PG 2026 re-examination admit card download link on its official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2026 examination scheduled for August 30 was postponed at two exam centres in Rajasthan due to an internal power supply issue.

For the re-examination, scheduled for September 5 from 3 pm to 6:30 pm, fresh admit cards will be issued to candidates who were allotted the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura 1 and 2 centres in Jaipur.

How to download your NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card?

· Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

· Click on the link for NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card.

· Log in using your Application Number / User ID and Password.

· Check and download your revised hall ticket.

· Print a clear copy to carry to the exam centre and use later as well.

Details mentioned on the new admit card of NEET PG 2026

As the exam centres have changed, candidates should carefully check the new admit card for the updated centre name and address, reporting time, gate closing time and exam-day instructions.

More about the NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam hall ticket

Candidates should note that no specific time has been announced for the release of the NEET PG 2026 re-examination admit card. It is expected to be made available by the afternoon and can be downloaded from the official website.

Once released, candidates can log in using their NEET PG application number and password to access the admit card. They must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.