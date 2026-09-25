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Home / Education / News / NEET PG 2026 toppers list out: AIR 1 scores 641 marks; check the list here

NEET PG 2026 toppers list out: AIR 1 scores 641 marks; check the list here

NEET PG 2026 toppers: NBEMS has announced the NEET PG 2026 results, with the AIR 1 candidate scoring 641 marks out of 720. The top 20 candidates scored between 614 & 641 marks on the official website

NEET PG 2026

NEET PG 2026 toppers list: AIR 1 secures 641 marks, check list of top 20

Princess Sonika New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2026 result, with the candidate securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 scoring 641 marks out of 720.
 
The NEET PG 2026 result was declared on September 24. Candidates can check their scores and ranks through the official NBEMS websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The result includes candidates’ raw scores and All India Ranks. The top 20 candidates scored between 614 and 641 marks, according to the merit list released by NBEMS.
 
A total of 2,63,544 candidates appeared for the examination conducted on August 30, while 2,416 candidates took the re-examination in Jaipur, according to NBEMS.
 

How to check NEET PG 2026 Scorecard and Merit Rank?

·        Open natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in in your web browser.
 
·        Click on the NEET-PG tab under the entrance examinations section.

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·        Click on the notice titled "Declaration of Result: NEET-PG 2026".
 
·        Find your Roll Number in the master merit list PDF or log in to the applicant portal using your User ID and Password.
 
·        Download and print your individual scorecard (available on or before 01 October 2026) for verification during seat allotment.

NEET PG 2026 Toppers List Out

NBEMS finished the raw score processing and tie-breaking computations after the nationwide exam on August 30, 2026, and the re-examination in Jaipur on September 5, 2026, because of local technical difficulties.
 
With an exceptional score of 641 out of 720, the top-performing candidate (Roll Number 26661005596) achieved All India Rank (AIR) 1. The top 20 rankers' total scores varied from 614 to 641 marks.

NEET PG 2026 Toppers List Overview

Merit-based admissions to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diplomate of National Board (DNB Direct 6-Year), and PG Diploma programs in government, deemed, and private medical colleges in India are determined by the medical postgraduate entrance test.
 
Candidates should be aware that the qualifying cut-off is merely the minimal requirement for eligibility. The applicable counselling process, merit lists, eligibility requirements, reservation policies, and other admission criteria will determine the final admissions procedure and seat distribution. 
RankApplication Sequence NumberRoll NumberScore
1PG2610011626661005596641
2PG2604574126661233782633
3PG2609848026661025642626
4PG2620661826661240508625
5PG2606173126661201733625
6PG2601303926661175701625
7PG2610834526661235346625
8PG2606225926661126292621
9PG2614463826661083210620
10PG2616029826661198378620
11PG2617841726661175751620
12PG2617438426661061693619
13PG2606739926661191277618
14PG2601521826661199937617
15PG2617891526661154684616
16PG2602834126661040738616
17PG2620488226661128416616
18PG2607337226661039989616
19PG2627625426661063786615
20PG2610341926661093533614
 
Official NEET PG 2026 Toppers List (Top 20 Merit Rankers)

NEET PG 2026 scorecard and answer key

On or before October 1, 2026, the NEET PG 2026 scorecard and final answer key will be made available on the official NBEMS website. For updates on the scoring, answer key, and ensuing admissions procedure, candidates should visit the NBEMS website.
 
Subject to the relevant counselling and eligibility restrictions, the NEET PG result will be utilised for admission to postgraduate medical programs.

NEET PG 2026 exam date and Jaipur re-examination

On August 30, 2026, the NEET PG 2026 exam was administered. However, an internal power outage prevented candidates assigned to the iON Digital Zone (iDZ) in Sitapura, Jaipur, from finishing the exam.
 
On September 5, 2026, NBEMS re-examined the impacted applicants in Jaipur. The results show that 2, 63,544 candidates took the exam on August 30, and 2,416 candidates took the re-exam on September 5.
 

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:57 AM IST