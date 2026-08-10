NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 to be out soon: Exam date, other details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is anticipated to release the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip anytime soon. Candidates who have applied for the postgraduate medical entrance exam can download it from the official website.

The city intimation slip is likely to be issued on August 11, 2026, as per the scheduled timeline.

Candidates can log in using their registration details and view the city assigned for their exam once out. The city slip will assist candidates in planning their travel and accommodation before the examination.

How to download the NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Candidates must check their personal and examination details after downloading the slip. Given below are the steps to download the city intimation slip from the official website:

· Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

· Open the NEET PG 2026 section.

· Click on the city intimation slip link.

· Fill in your required login details.

· Submit the details to check the allotted city.

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NEET PG 2026 Exam Date and important details

On August 30, 2026, the computer-based NEET PG 2026 exam is set to take place. There will be 180 questions on the test. It lasts 3.5 hours in total and is divided into 5 timed sections.

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What's next after the NEET PG Exam 2026?

There are 86,360 postgraduate medical seats available in India for MD, MS, DNB, and diploma programs. 42,936 seats, or 49.7%, are held by government institutions; 43,424 seats, or 50.3%, are held by private and public institutions. Phase-III of the Central Government expansion plan will add 5,000 additional seats, while the NMC approved 9,084 new PG seats for the 2025–2026 cycle.