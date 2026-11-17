The schedule was modified after the National Medical Commission (NMC) approved the addition of fresh postgraduate medical seats.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the final Round 2 seat allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2026 on November 17. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, mcc.nic.in The provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on November 16, followed by the final allotment on November 17, according to the revised counselling schedule issued by MCC on November 7.- Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in - Go to the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage.- Click on the link for the NEET PG Round 2 provisional seat allotment result.- The seat allotment result PDF will be displayed on the screen.- Find your NEET PG rank or roll number in the document.- Review the allotted institute and other relevant details.- Download the PDF and save a copy for later reference.- NEET PG seat allotment letter- NEET PG admit card 2026- NEET PG result or scorecard- Class 10 certificate or birth certificate as proof of date of birth- MBBS first, second and third professional examination mark sheets- MBBS degree certificate or provisional degree certificate- Valid photo identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID or driving licence- Applicable SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS or PwBD category certificate- Internship completion certificate or a certificate confirming completion of the internship- Permanent or provisional medical registration certificate- NRI/OCI certificate, wherever applicableCandidates allotted seats through NEET PG counselling 2026 Round 2 must indicate whether they are willing to accept the allocated seat. From 2026, MCC has implemented an online process for submitting this willingness. Candidates will need to choose between the Freeze and Float options.Under the updated procedure, candidates can submit their choice online by selecting the relevant option. Choosing Freeze means a candidate intends to keep the allotted seat and opts out of further upgrades.The Float option allows candidates to accept their allotted seat while remaining eligible for possible upgrades in future counselling rounds, in line with relevant MCC regulations.