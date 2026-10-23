NEET PG seat allotment result 2026 for Round 1 tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG Seat Allotment result 2026 for Round 1 tomorrow, October 24. Candidates who successfully completed the registration process can view their results on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

If awarded a seat, candidates must report to their designated colleges or institutes between October 26 and November 2, 2026. On November 3, 2026, the institutes will verify the information of newly enrolled applicants and forward it to MCC.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule

· Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes- Nov 6, 2026 to Nov 7, 2026

· Registration/Payment- Nov 6, 2026 to Nov 11, 2026

· Choice Filling/ Locking- Nov 7, 2026 to Nov 12, 2026

· Processing of Seat Allotment- Nov 12, 2026 to Nov 13, 2026

· Result- Nov 14, 2026

· Reporting/ Joining- Nov 16, 2026 to Nov 23, 2026

· Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC- Nov 24, 2026.

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check?

· Open the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

· Search the NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link on the homepage.

· Click on the link to open the login page.

· Fill in the required login details.

· Submit the information to check the result.

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NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Documents needed for admissions

· NEET PG Admit Card

· NEET PG Scorecard/Rank Letter

· Seat Allotment Letter

· MBBS Degree/Provisional Certificate, all professional marksheets

· Internship Completion Certificate

· Medical Registration Certificate (NMC/State Council)

· Valid photo ID

· Date of Birth proof

· Passport-size photographs

· TC/migration certificates

· SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, PwBD Certificate

· Domicile and NRI/sponsorship documents

· Fee payment receipts/demand drafts

· Service bonds

· Medical fitness certificates.

MCC NEET PG 2026 Counselling: What after the first allotment result?

Students have until the deadline to file any grievances once the allotment result is announced. Only then will the final allotment result be released.

Before reporting to the designated colleges with the required paperwork between October 26 and November 2, 2026, students must first log in and choose their allotment status. Candidates can pick one of the two options below after the final allotment result is out.

1. Freeze No Upgradation: Candidates who do not want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) can freeze their seats. Candidates will have to reach the allotted institute physically for joining.

2. Float Want to Upgrade: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but want to upgrade in the next round can provide their willingness for upgradation and upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute. (There is no need to visit physically).