NEET SS 2025: NBEMS reduces cut-off from 50th to 30th percentile, know why

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has lowered the minimum qualifying cut-off for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2025 counseling from the 50th to 30th percentile in response to the Supreme Court's recommendations.

As a result, the board has posted the updated results for each candidate on its official website, natboard.edu. Those who scored at the 30th percentile or higher in their respective NEET-SS 2025 question paper groups have been deemed qualified for the test.

On September 22, 2026, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) received the updated results.

NEET SS 2025 revised cut offs

· Anaesthesiology Group: 249

· Critical Care Medicine Group: 254

· ENT Group: 247

· Obstetrics and Gynaecology Group: 325

· Orthopaedics Group: 256

· Paediatric Group: 231

· Pathology Group: 238

· Pharmacology Group: 213

· Medical Group: 175

· Medical Oncology Group: 180

· Microbiology Group: 306

· Psychiatry Group: 302

· Radiodiagnosis Group: 315

· Respiratory Medicine Group: 285

· Surgical Group: 243.

NEET SS 2025 revised cut offs follow SC suggestions

Following the Supreme Court's September 17 ruling regarding the NEET -SS 2025 counselling process, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare made the decision to reduce the percentile.

The Centre agreed to reduce the qualifying percentile to 30 for the planned Special Stray Vacancy Round and informed the Supreme Court that 1,857 super-speciality seats remained unfilled after the second round of counselling.

ALSO READ: NBEMS NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: How to Download the Provisional Answer Key? The Medical group has the lowest revised qualifying score at 175 marks, while the Obstetrics and Gynaecology group has the highest at 325 marks.

NBEMS NEET SS 2025 revised cut offs

NBEMS has made it clear that the question paper group-specific ranks announced on January 23, 2026, will remain unchanged despite the decrease in the qualifying percentile. The board stated that no new scorecards will be distributed when the qualifying percentage is lowered.

At the time of admission, the counselling or admitting body would compare the candidates' aggregate scores from all MBBS professional exams, as stated in their NEET-SS 2025 application forms, to their original credentials.

More about the NBEMS NEET SS 2025

NBEMS has warned that a candidate's candidacy may be cancelled if inaccurate information was submitted on the application form and that information was used to settle a tie in the NEET-SS rank.

As authorities work to fill open super-speciality seats, lowering the qualifying percentile is anticipated to increase the number of candidates qualified to take part in the counselling process. Following Round 2 of NEET-SS counselling, the Centre had previously stated that about 1,857 seats were still open.