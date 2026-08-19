NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC to release the Round 1 seat allotment soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round 1 seat allotment results any time soon for the ongoing NEET UG 2026 counselling. The phase 1 allocation list will be uploaded by the committee on its official website today, August 19.

Students who have applied for the undergraduate medical counselling process can view the college and courses allotted to them by going to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in and entering their login information, such as their application number and password.

How to check MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment?

· Visit the official MCC website at http://mcc.nic.in/

· Open the UG Medical Counselling portal.

· Click on NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026.

· Download the allotment PDF and search for your roll number.

· Candidates who receive a seat in Round 1 must finish admission formalities within the prescribed reporting period.

Documents required for the NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment

· NEET UG 2026 admit card

· NEET UG scorecard

· MCC allotment letter

· Class X & XII marksheets and certificates

· Original documents along with photocopies are needed during verification

· Identity proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Passport)

· Category Certificate (if applicable)

· PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Inside the NEET UG 2026 Counselling MCC Round 1 seat allotment

From August 5 to August 15, MCC, a division of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), began the counselling registration procedure for all NEET UG 2026 qualifying applicants wishing to enrol in undergraduate medical programs such as MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing.

While the choice locking window was open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 17, candidates had until 6 p.m. to complete their choices.

More about the NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment