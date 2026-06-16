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NEET UG 2026 re-exam: Compliant portal launched to curb paper leak rumours

NTA has launched a dedicated online complaint portal ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, for reporting fake claims and other fraud

NEET UG 2026 re-exam

NEET UG 2026 re-exam. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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In a bid to curb misinformation and strengthen the integrity of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) launched a dedicated online complaint portal for students and the general public to report suspicious activities related to the exam.
 
The move comes ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam scheduled for June 21, amid concerns over the circulation of false claims and rumours on social media and messaging platforms.
 
Officials advised candidates to be wary of misleading posts and messages spreading on social media and messaging platforms ahead of the re-exam. 
 
 

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How will the 'Complaint Portal' work?

The NTA claims the portal's purpose is to gather information regarding any suspicious activity related to the test. Students, parents, and the general public can use it to report allegations of paper leaks, illegal access to exam questions, efforts at impersonation, or any other misleading information.
 
According to the agency, the respective authorities will review reports received via the portal. If necessary, the information might also be given to police enforcement. 

NTA on 'Not to Fall' for rumours

The NTA warned applicants not to believe anyone or any organisation claiming to have access to the NEET UG question paper before the exam. Officials observed that many misleading messages frequently surface before important exams, confusing and agitating students.
 
Candidates have been instructed by the organisation to rely solely on official announcements and notifications made via NTA's approved channels. Additionally, students are urged to report any suspicious information they find online right away. 

NTA on NEET UG re-exams 2026

The portal's introduction is part of broader efforts to maintain the integrity of the medical admission exam. For the re-examination, authorities already announced more stringent security measures, such as greater online activity monitoring and agency coordination.
 
With millions of students anticipated to take the test, officials claim public involvement can be crucial in spotting and halting the spread of misleading material. The NTA reiterated that anyone caught spreading rumours or trying to undermine the examination process will face severe consequences.

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Topics : National Testing Agency NEET UG exam results

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

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