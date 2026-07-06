NEET UG Re-test 2026: NTA urges candidates to update their bank details

Only 8,29,510 candidates have updated or verified their bank account data on the official portal so far, according to a significant update on NEET UG 2026 refunds released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The agency warned that many eligible applicants who do not complete the process by the deadline risk losing their refund. The NEET UG 2026 reimbursement bank account data must be updated by July 7, 2026, at 11:50 p.m.

NTA NEET UG Re-test 2026 bank updates

It is recommended that candidates who have not yet confirmed or submitted their banking details go to the official NEET portal and finish the process right away.

For applicants who successfully submitted and verified their bank account information, refund processing has already started, according to the NTA.

The next batch of refund payments will take into account those who update their information before the deadline. After the May 3 NEET-UG was cancelled owing to alleged paper leak issues involving over 20 lakh candidates, the exam was held on June 21.

More about the NEET UG Re-test 2026

Candidates had until June 28 to raise objections, with a charge of Rs 200 per question that would be reimbursed if they were accurate. Nearly 10,000 challenges were received, according to officials, and each will be examined in accordance with established verification procedures.