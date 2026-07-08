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Home / Education / News / NEET UG result 2026 soon: Check India's top 10 NIRF-ranked medical colleges

NEET UG result 2026 soon: Check India's top 10 NIRF-ranked medical colleges

NTA is set to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2026 results soon on its official website. NEET UG results are likely to be out by July 20, 2026

NEET UG result 2026

RE-NEET UG result 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 3:39 PM IST

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 result by July 20. Once declared, candidates can check their scores on the official NEET website using their login credentials.
 
The medical board will begin NEET counselling for the 2026 academic year shortly after the NEET UG 2026 results. One of the most anticipated medical admission exams in India is once again in the spotlight as the result release date approaches.
 
As candidates prepare for counselling, here is a look at India’s top 10 medical institutions, based on the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. 
 

NEET UG Result 2026: Top 10 medical colleges

·        All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

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·        Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
 
·        Christian Medical College, Vellore
 
·        Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
 
·        National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
 
·        Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
 
·        Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
 
·        King George's Medical University, Lucknow
 
·        Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
 
·        Kasturba Medical College, Manipal 

What happens after the NEET UG 2026 result?

After the results are declared, eligible candidates can participate in the counselling process. Seat allotment will depend on NEET UG rank, reservation criteria, availability of seats and the preferences submitted by candidates.
 
Candidates should keep their documents ready and shortlist colleges before the choice-filling process begins. The counselling schedule and other admission details will be announced after the results. 
 

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Topics : NEET UG NEET row NEET-UG

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

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