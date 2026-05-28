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Home / Education / News / NTA announces revised CUET-UG 2026 schedule; exams on May 31, June 6 and 7

NTA announces revised CUET-UG 2026 schedule; exams on May 31, June 6 and 7

The NTA said that admit cards for candidates appearing for the test on May 31 have been released and they can be downloaded from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

NTA, National testing agency

The admit cards for June 6 and 7 will be released soon | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

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The National Testing Agency has released revised examination dates and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test 2026 for admissions in undergraduate programmes that were rescheduled from May 28 owing to Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examinations will now be conducted on May 31, June 6 and June 7.

The NTA said that admit cards for candidates appearing for the test on May 31 have been released and they can be downloaded from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The admit cards for June 6 and 7 will be released soon, the agency said.

"Stay updated by checking the official website regularly," the NTA said.

 

The Common University Entrance Test-UG (CUET-UG) was introduced in 2022 to standardise admissions across Central, state, and select private universities in the country.

Replacing multiple entrance tests, CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform to evaluate candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

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