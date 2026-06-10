NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA opens portal for PwD candidates; apply by June 12

For people with disabilities (PwD) and people with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) who will take the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the Scribe Details Portal to facilitate exam-related arrangements.

Pen and paper exams will be administered at several locations in India and overseas. To make the necessary preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, candidates must submit the relevant information through the designated portal.

The official NEET website offers the registration process. Candidates should complete the process within the timeframe specified by NTA.

NTA NEET 2026: Important dates

· Portal opens: 09 June 2026

· Last date to submit: 12 June 2026, 11:50 PM

· Exam date (re-test): 21 June 2026.

Steps to register for the 2026 NEET Scribe Details

· Visit the official NEET website.

· Log in using your application credentials.

· Open the Scribe Details Portal link available on the dashboard.

· Fill in the required information related to the scribe.

· Verify the details and submit the form.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2026: NTA dismisses claims of re-exam paper 'leak', warns of action · Save and download the confirmation page for later reference.

Details mentioned on the NEET re-exams 2026

The admit card includes important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, reporting time, exam centre address, and exam-day instructions; the candidate's city slip just offers information regarding the designated examination city and centre. It also acts as the mandatory document for entering the exam hall.

Inside the NTA NEET exams 2026

The city intimation slip is now available on the official website, and candidates can download it by logging in with their application number and password, according to an earlier social media announcement from NTA.

The government also made it clear that the document is not the official admit card and is simply meant to provide information about the exam city.

The admit card will be made available separately. The initiative's goal is to make the test accessible and provide candidates with the assistance they need. Keep visiting the official website for more similar updates and notices.

More about the NEET exams 2026

The re-NEET UG 2026 exam will take place at locations nationwide on June 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Exam city notification slips for applicants taking the re-NEET UG 2026 exam have already been made available by NTA. Candidates can make travel and accommodation plans ahead of time by using the city slip to find out the location where their examination center has been assigned.

It is anticipated that the NEET UG 2026 admit card will be made available by June 14, 2026. It is recommended that candidates download their admit card and city slip separately and prepare printed copies in advance of the test. Candidates should routinely check the official website for the latest updates and announcements.