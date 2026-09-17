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Home / Education / News / NTA releases tentative exam calendar from December 2026 to March 2027

NTA releases tentative exam calendar from December 2026 to March 2027

JEE-Main 2027 Session 1 is proposed for January 22-24 and January 28-30, while UGC-NET is tentatively scheduled from December 14-19

NTA, National testing agency

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will be held on February 7, 2027 | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a tentative schedule of examinations from December 2026 to March 2027, officials said on Thursday.

"The proposed schedule for NTA examinations from December 2026 to March 2027 has been released. Dates are tentative and may undergo changes owing to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances," a senior official said.

A total of 14 competitive examinations are scheduled to be conducted during the period.

The frist edition of JEE-Main for engineering entrance is proposed to be held from January 22-24 and January 28-30, 2027, with January 31 as buffer date.

The UGC-NET will tentatively be held from December 14-19, with December 20-21 as buffer dates. The Joint CSIR UGC-NET will be conducted from December 20-21.

 

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The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will be held on February 7, 2027.

The Common University Post Graduate Admission Test (CUET-PG) will be held from March 1-5, March 8, March 12-20, and March 24-25, 2027, while March 30-31 have been kept as buffer dates.

Other exams that are proposed to be conducted during the period are National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Part 1 and 2, Army Cadets College exam, NIFT entrance exam, Rashtriya Indian Military College exam, Rashtriya Military Schools exam, SWAYAM exam and All India Sainik Schools entrance examination.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : National Testing Agency UGC NET IIT-JEE JEE-Main College admission

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 2:59 PM IST