Odisha CHSE Result 2026 expected soon: Know how to check Class 12 scores

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to announce the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 soon. Once released, students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check their scores on the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The CHSE Odisha Results 2026 for all main streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be announced by the board. Students can download their marksheets by inputting their roll number and registration number once the result link goes live.

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 date and time

The board has not officially declared the date and time for the results, but they are expected to be announced in the third week of May on its official website.

· orissaresults.nic.in

· chseodisha.nic.in.

How to check the CHSE Odisha result 2026 online?

Step 1: Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Press on the “CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026” link

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and registration details

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How to check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 via DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar number, or username

Step 3: Visit the “Issued Documents” section

Step 4: Find “Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha”

Step 5: Choose the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 link

Step 6: Fill in your roll number and required details

Step 7: Your digital marksheet will display on the screen

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Details mentioned on the CHSE Odisha Marksheet 2026

· Student’s name

· Roll number

· Registration number

· Stream name

· Subject-wise marks

· Total marks obtained

· Grades

· Result status

· Qualifying status.

What is after the CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026?

After passing the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams, students can move on to undergraduate programs and entrance exams based on their professional goals and streams. By taking exams like JEE and NEET, science stream students can become ready for admission to engineering, medicine, and architecture.

While students of the arts can choose from BA, BA LLB, and other humanities-related courses, students of commerce can choose from BCom, BBA, CA, CS, and CMA programs. Once the formal distribution procedure begins, students are encouraged to pick up their original marksheets from their individual institutions.