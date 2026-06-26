Odisha textbook fiasco: Govt initiates action against 10 officials

The action came barely a day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described the large-scale mistakes in the textbooks as a possible "conspiracy" and asserted that those responsible would not be spared.

Acting on the recommendations of a committee headed by Development Commissioner D K Singh, the Chief Minister approved strict disciplinary action and a comprehensive overhaul of the state's textbook preparation and quality control system.

Former Director of Teacher Training and SCERT Manoj Padhi, who headed the institution during the preparation of the textbooks, has been placed under suspension along with Assistant Directors Pralipta Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahu and Bharati Tudu. Besides the suspensions, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against six Assistant Directors — Bandita Pattnaik, Manas Ranjan Rout, Manoranjan Mahapatra, Prashant Kumar Sahu, Manas Kumar Nayak and Sudarshan Santara.

According to official sources, the committee concluded that mandatory checks and approvals were either bypassed or inadequately followed, resulting in an unprecedented number of mistakes in books prescribed for students from Classes I to VIII under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 curriculum.

The textbook controversy erupted after teachers, parents and educationists pointed out a series of glaring factual inaccuracies, grammatical and spelling mistakes, faulty translations, incorrect captions and illustrations, and editorial lapses across newly introduced books. As many as 1,678 errors were detected across 55 textbooks, with Class VIII books alone accounting for 705 mistakes. The Opposition criticised the government over the quality of the textbooks, prompting the state government to order a high-level inquiry.

Some of the errors triggered widespread public outrage. A Class VIII social science textbook incorrectly mentioned Odisha's ecologically sensitive Niyamgiri Hills as being located in Jharkhand, while another book wrongly identified the Karnataka Legislative Assembly building as the Odisha Vidhan Sabha.

In a science textbook, Sir Isaac Newton was mistakenly described as a "greatest pilot", while another English textbook titled Jasmine identified Karnataka's Hampi monument as the Konark Sun Temple. Numerous books were also found to contain spelling mistakes, poor translations, incorrect references and misleading illustrations.

The inquiry committee reportedly held that the lapses reflected a systemic failure rather than isolated mistakes. Officials said the prescribed procedures for drafting, reviewing, editing, proof-reading and approving the books were not followed rigorously, allowing serious errors to slip into printed textbooks that were subsequently distributed to schools across the state.

Despite the controversy, SCERT had, however, decided not to withdraw the textbooks already supplied to schools. Instead, teachers were asked to correct the mistakes in the textbooks during classroom teaching so that students could make the required corrections and use the same books during the current academic year.

As part of a 14-point corrective roadmap recommended by the panel and approved by the Chief Minister, SCERT has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive master errata register within seven days and distribute corrected information to every student. For major mistakes, replacement pages and reprinted inserts will be supplied, while printed correction sheets will also be issued to schools. Corrected PDF versions will be declared the official teaching material until revised editions are published.

The committee has also recommended immediate orientation programmes for teachers so that they can explain the corrections in classrooms and prevent students from learning incorrect information. At the same time, SCERT has been asked to issue show-cause notices and initiate action against the desktop publishing (DTP) agency, printers and other authorities associated with the publication process wherever responsibility is established.

To prevent the recurrence of such lapses, the government has ordered structural reforms in the textbook preparation mechanism. A dedicated Textbook Quality Assurance Cell will be established within SCERT to supervise drafting, review, editing and publication. Subject-wise curricular groups and book-wise textbook development committees, modelled on the pattern followed by NCERT, will also be constituted.