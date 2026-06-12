Odisha to offer free education from KG to PG, a first in India: CM Majhi

In a landmark policy announcement coinciding with the completion of two years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday declared that education from kindergarten (KG) to postgraduate (PG) level would be made completely free in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar on the second anniversary of his government, Majhi said Odisha would perhaps be the first state in the country to provide such an extensive educational support system, which would strengthen access, equity and inclusiveness in the state's education sector.

"My government will make education from KG to PG truly free and universal and ensure universal access to education. This will benefit all students, particularly those from economically weaker sections and girls. It will also benefit socially disadvantaged families by significantly reducing the burden of educational expenses," he announced.

While Telangana has made education free from KG to PG for weaker sections of society, Kerala has implemented it from KG to graduation level. Odisha's education sector has emerged as one of the largest beneficiaries of state spending in recent years. In the 2025-26 Budget, the state allocated ₹41,273 crore to education, the highest among all sectors, including about ₹31,000 crore for school and mass education and the remaining amount for higher education, skill development and technical education.

The momentum continued in 2026-27, with the education sector receiving ₹42,565 crore, accounting for nearly 13.7 per cent of the state's total Budget expenditure. Of this, the School and Mass Education Department alone received ₹31,997.53 crore. The state's education spending has increased from about ₹26,840 crore in 2022-23 to ₹42,565 crore this fiscal year, marking a rise of nearly 59 per cent within five years.

While Odisha has traditionally offered subsidised education at various levels, the new decision seeks to create a seamless pathway from early childhood education to higher studies without fee-related barriers. If implemented comprehensively, the scheme could potentially benefit lakhs of students across government schools, colleges and universities, particularly those from rural and economically weaker households.

"The announcement of free education from KG to PG level is a significant policy shift. It will apply to general education across three major streams — science, arts and commerce — in all government and aided colleges in the state. A detailed notification will follow soon. However, it will not cover technical education, medical education and other professional courses," a senior official told Business Standard.

The move also aligns with the state's ongoing efforts to expand foundational learning infrastructure. One of the flagship initiatives of the Majhi government is the Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya (GMAPV) scheme, named after noted educationist and freedom fighter Pandit Godabarish Mishra. The model schools will come up in all 6,794 panchayats across Odisha. The Cabinet has already approved the establishment of 2,200 Godabarish model schools with an estimated outlay of ₹12,000 crore over the next three years. The programme aims to transform primary education through the establishment of model schools equipped with modern infrastructure, improved teaching facilities and enhanced learning environments.

The government's education reforms are also extending beyond school education. In higher education, Odisha has introduced measures such as 11.25 per cent reservation for socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) in admissions to higher educational institutions, a move aimed at improving access and equity. The government has begun investing in digital infrastructure and technology-enabled learning. Recently, 32 AI-enabled smart classrooms were announced across 16 higher educational institutions under the PM-USHA programme, signalling an effort to modernise teaching and learning systems.

Several initiatives targeting educational inclusion have also been rolled out. The state recently waived hostel fees for around 45,000 students studying in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs), reducing the financial burden on rural families and improving access to quality residential schooling. The waiver is expected to cost the government ₹349 crore over five years.

"Keeping in view the low transition rate in Odisha from secondary to higher secondary education, this will be beneficial for all. However, its success will depend on critical details such as the categories of institutions covered and reimbursement mechanisms. This may impose a marginal burden on the state exchequer, but it is worth pursuing," said Amarendra Das, economist and associate professor at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER).

Majhi also said his government has launched or implemented 121 schemes and programmes during the past two years, spanning sectors such as education, agriculture, women's empowerment, healthcare, infrastructure, industrial development and social security. He claimed the government had focused on delivering benefits directly to citizens while accelerating development across both urban and rural regions.

The chief minister said the state has received a record investment proposal pipeline of more than ₹20 trillion in the past two years. While 34 projects worth ₹67,000 crore have been completed, 114 projects worth ₹2.18 trillion are at various stages of implementation. He said the strong response from domestic and international investors reflects growing confidence in Odisha's policy environment, industrial infrastructure and governance framework.

The government, he said, is working to convert these proposals into actual investments and employment opportunities, which would help accelerate industrialisation and economic growth while generating large-scale jobs for the state's youth.