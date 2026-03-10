One Piece Season 2 OTT release: When and where to watch online in India?

One Piece Season 2 OTT release date: The highly anticipated second season of the live-action One Piece adaptation is finally set to arrive. The new instalment will take Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates on larger adventures across the Grand Line while introducing new enemies and challenges.

This season uses a full binge format, meaning all eight episodes will be released at once, unlike many shows that release episodes weekly. With a total runtime of about 481 minutes, fans will not have to wait between episodes to start the next story.

When and where to watch One Piece Season 2 OTT release online?

On March 10, 2026, the entire second season will debut on Netflix worldwide. All episodes will be available for streaming in India starting at 12:31 PM IST, coinciding with the global premiere at 12:01 AM Pacific Time.

Episode Titles and Runtime for One Piece Season 2 (8 episodes)

· Episode 1: The Beginning of The End – 1 hour 6 minutes

· Episode 2: Good Whale Hunting – 1 hour 3 minutes

· Episode 3: Whisky Business – 1 hour 3 minutes

· Episode 4: Big Trouble in Little Garden – 54 minutes

· Episode 5: Wax On, Wax Off – 57 minutes

· Episode 6: Nami Dearest – 55 minutes

· Episode 7: Reindeer Shames – 60 minutes

ALSO READ: Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026 begins for 3,298 posts; apply now · Episode 8: Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom – 1 hour 3 minutes.

One Piece Season 2 plot

One of the most popular anime adaptations on streaming services was the first live-action season, which debuted in August 2023. With bigger landscapes, fierce conflicts, and poignant character moments, the new season broadens the scope.

Viewers will encounter strange islands, formidable enemies from the Baroque Works organisation, and more complex plots leading to the Arabasta Saga.

The second season seeks to further immerse the Straw Hat Pirates in the turbulent waters of the Grand Line with breathtaking sights and intense combat.

One Piece Season 2 cast

Several adored characters from the first season make a comeback to continue the journey. Iñaki Godoy reprises his role as Monkey D. Luffy, the upbeat pirate commander. These characters are still searching for the fabled wealth that Gol D. Roger left behind. Other key roles include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Additionally, several significant characters from Eiichiro Oda's manga are introduced in Season 2. The talented physician from Drum Island, Dr. Kureha, is anticipated to be a key character as the plot develops. Among the new additions are Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 and Katey Sagal as Dr Kureha.