PM Modi to release 22nd instalment of PM Kisan scheme from Guwahati today

PM Kisan 22nd installment 2026 Date and Time: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) from Guwahati, Assam, today, March 13. Through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, the payment amount will be deposited straight into the beneficiary farmers' bank accounts.

Farmers can check the latest PM-KISAN beneficiary list online to confirm whether they will receive the Rs 2,000 payment under the 22nd instalment. There is no need to visit any government office, as the details are available on the official portal.

From the comfort of their homes, farmers can use a mobile phone to verify not just their own names but also the entire list of recipients from their village.

When and where to watch the PM 's speech on 22nd PM-KISAN Yojna?

· Official Date and Time- March 13, 2026, at 17:00 (IST)

· News Channels: Major national news networks like DD News, News18, and Zee News will broadcast the event live.

· Social Media Platforms: Look for live updates on the official X (formerly Twitter) handles of @narendramodi, @PMOIndia, and @AgriGoI.

· Official Social Media: Live streams are available on the PM India YouTube Channel and the PM-KISAN Official Website.

How to check the PM-KISAN beneficiary list?

-Go to the official website of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme at pmkisan.gov.in.

-On the homepage, press on the “Beneficiary List” option.

-A new page will display, where you need to choose your state, district and tehsil.

-After that, select your block and village from the dropdown menu.

-Enter “Get Report” to view the list.

-The latest list of beneficiaries in your village will be showcased on the screen.

-If your name is on the list, you will get Rs 2,000 under the 22nd instalment directly in your bank account.

What's new in the 22nd PM KISAN Samman Nidhi yojna 2026?

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this morning in New Delhi that PM Modi will release 18,640 crore rupees via Direct Benefit Transfer to the bank accounts of approx 9 crore 32 lakh farmers. Mr Chouhan added that with the release of the next instalment, the total amount will exceed 4 lakh 27 thousand crore rupees.

Fruit and vegetable output productivity has also been continuously increasing, he continued. The Minister emphasised that the government has also started the first phase of Bharat Vistar, an AI-based digital platform that would give farmers thorough information about agricultural inquiries, even over the phone in their native languages.

Significance of the 2026 PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

The program seeks to lessen dependence on unofficial loans, guarantee appropriate crop care, and assist farmers in acquiring necessary agricultural inputs. The program has improved its digital infrastructure in recent years to facilitate farmers' registration and verification.

According to Chauhan, the nation's total foodgrain production increased from 252 million tonnes in 2014 to over 357 million tonnes in 2025. He pointed out that horticulture has grown remarkably, with production rising from 277 million tonnes to almost 369 million tonnes over the same period. So far, the scheme has transferred more than 4 lakh 9 thousand crore rupees to farmers.

What is the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?

The PM-KISAN program, which was introduced in February 2019, offers small and marginal farmers in India cash support. Farmers who qualify for the program receive ₹6,000 annually, deposited into their bank accounts in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each. On November 19, 2025, the scheme's 21st instalment was made available in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.