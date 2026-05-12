Pradhan calls for greater industry role in schools, skilling and R&D

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday called for deeper industry participation in school education, skilling, and research & development (R&D), urging companies to partner states in strengthening government schools and expanding experiential learning for students.

Addressing the “Annual Business Summit” of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Pradhan said school education must be made more practice-oriented through structured internship, apprenticeship, and credit-based learning under the National Education Policy (Nep).

He suggested that students from Class IX onwards could undertake short stints of seven to 15 days in factories, retail outlets, and corporate offices, with industries also enabling “credit conversion” to support academic progression and career pathways.

“We need your help with nutrition, infrastructure development, and creditising skill education for school education,” he said, adding that skilling, arts and sports had been introduced as subjects from Class VI onwards to reduce over-reliance on textbooks.

The minister also flagged concerns around private-sector participation in R&D, pointing to the government’s ₹1 trillion fund on this and questioning corporate utilisation.

He said initiatives such as “Bharat Innovate” aimed to encourage indigenous solutions to global challenges and stressed the need for long-term industry investment in innovation rather than reliance on imported technologies.

“How long will we pay licence fees to import new technology?” he said, urging companies to scale up domestic innovation efforts and contribute more actively to building India’s research ecosystem.

Department of School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the Centre was working on using artificial intelligence (AI) to create class content, draw up lesson plans for teachers, and also help teachers in making assessments, underlining technology as a key lever to improve classroom transaction and learning outcomes under Nep.

He said improving learning outcomes remained central to Nep, noting that access to schooling was necessary but not sufficient if the quality of teaching in classes did not improve.

He talked of the need to invest in teachers and strengthen pedagogy.

Kumar said a major structural challenge remained in secondary education, pointing out that of every 100 children entering Class I, only 62 reached Class XII.

The system must ensure that every child who enters school is able to complete schooling up to Class XII.

On skilling, he highlighted a significant gap between India and countries such as South Korea, where more than 90 per cent of students graduated with vocational competencies.

In India, only about 9 per cent of high-school students opt for skill-based courses, and this needs to increase substantially so that in the next 10 years every student who passes the exam after Class XII has at least one core employable skill, he said.

Nep has also led to a shift in the curriculum structure, including the integration of pre-primary education into national policy for the first time and a stronger focus on foundational learning.