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Home / Education / News / Punjab Police Admit Card 2026 Out: Phase 1 exam to commence from July 1

Punjab Police Admit Card 2026 Out: Phase 1 exam to commence from July 1

Punjab Police has released the admit card for the Phase 1 exam 2026. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website. This CBT will be held from Jul 1 to Jul 30, 2026

Punjab Police Admit Card 2026

Punjab Police Admit Card 2026 updates

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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Punjab Police has released the admit cards for the Phase 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2026 recruitment examination. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.
 
According to the schedule, the Phase 1 CBT will take place between July 1 and July 30, 2026. The URL to the admit card was made active on June 23, 2026, at 11 PM, and it will be accessible until July 30, 2026, at 6 PM. Applicants must provide a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre.

Punjab Police Exam 2026: Important dates

·        Commencement of application: March 10, 2026
 
 
·        Deadline of application: March 30, 2026
 
·        Edit window start: April 10, 2026

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·        Deadline to edit application: April 17, 2026
 
·        Phase 1 CBT exam dates: July 1 to July 30, 2026
 
·        Admit card release date: June 23, 2026 (11 PM)
 
·        Admit card download last date: July 30, 2026 (6 PM). 

How to download the Punjab Police Admit Card 2026?

·        Visit the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.
 
·        On the homepage, press the Login tab.
 
·        Fill in your login credentials, such as registration number, password, and captcha.
 
·        The admit card will display on the screen.
 
·        Download and print the hall ticket for the exam day. 

Punjab Police Phase 1 CBT 2026 Exam schedule

Applications for the Punjab Police recruiting process were accepted from March 10 to March 30, 2026. The time for application corrections was open from April 10 until April 17, 2026.
 
The Phase 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) will begin on July 1, 2026, and end on July 30, 2026, according to the official timetable. It is recommended that candidates carefully review the information on their admit cards, such as the exam date, time, centre, and instructions.

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Topics : Punjab Police Entrance Exams Punjab

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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