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Punjab PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 out: How to download the hall ticket

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the Group D recruitment exam 2026 admit card. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website

Punjab PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026

Punjab PSSSB Group D Exam Date

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

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The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Group D recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the written examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.
 
The PSSSB Group D written examination is scheduled to be held on October 25, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,098 vacancies across various Punjab government departments for posts including Safai Sewak, Chowkidar and Sewadar.

How to download Punjab PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026?

·        Visit the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
 
·        Search for the Admit Card option under the latest announcements section.
 
 
·        Choose the link for downloading the Group D Examination 2026 admit card under Advertisement No. 04/2026.

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·        Fill in the required login information, such as the application number or registration ID and date of birth or password.
 
·        Submit the details to check the admit card.
 
·        Download the hall ticket and take a printout for use on the examination day.
 
·        Candidates should review all the information printed on the document before the examination. 

Details mentioned on the PSSSB Group D Hall Ticket 2026

Before the test, candidates should get in touch with the recruitment board via its proper channels as soon as possible if any information is inaccurate.
 
Applicants should confirm the following information after downloading the admit card:
 
·        Candidate's name
 
·        Roll number and registration number
 
·        Photograph and signature
 
·        Examination name and advertisement number
 
·        Examination date and reporting time
 
·        Examination centre name and address
 
·        Category and other candidate information
 
·        Examination-day instructions. 

PSSSB Group D Exam Day Instructions 2026

·        Bring a printed copy of the PSSSB Group D Admit Card to the exam centre.
 
·        Bring a valid photo identity proof along with the hall ticket.
 
·        Go to the examination centre at least 60 minutes before the examination.
 
·        Do not bring prohibited electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices and calculators.
 
·        Books, notes, loose paper and bags are also prohibited inside the exam hall.
 
·        Avoid any unfair practices, as violations may result in disqualification.

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 10:20 AM IST