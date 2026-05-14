Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2026 out; How candidates can download hall ticket
Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, has issued the admit cards for the D.El.Ed (General/Sanskrit) course via the Pre-D.El.Ed (BSTC) exam today, May 14, for May 20 entrance exams
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
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Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, released the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) 2026 admit cards today, May 14, 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, predeledraj2026.in, using their registration number and password.
The official schedule states that the Rajasthan BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2026 will take place on May 20. Applicants must bring their hall tickets and a legitimate ID from the government to the exam centre. On exam day, they must review and adhere to the crucial instructions listed on the hall tickets.
How candidates can download Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed hall ticket?
Visit the official website predeledraj2026.com
Open the admit card section on homepage
Fill in the registration number and password correctly
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Send details through the login portal
Download and print the examination hall ticket.
Details mentioned on Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Admit Card 2026 PDF
Name of the candidate
Exam Date and Time
Roll Number
Photograph of the candidate
Signature of the candidate.
Rajasthan BSTC exam pattern 2026
The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2026 exam will be held for three hours and carry a total of 600 marks. The paper will include 200 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections. Candidates will receive three marks for every correct answer, while no negative marking will be applied for incorrect or unattempted questions. The examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English.
Rajasthan BSTC 2026: Helpline numbers
For application-related queries
6378303501
9079952195
For bank payment-related queries
9116996724
8852800839
sher.sisodiya@hdfcbank.com
Rajasthan Pre DelEd Coordinator Office
0744-2797349
9116828238
helpdeskpredeled@vmou.ac.in.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:22 PM IST