Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, released the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) 2026 admit cards today, May 14, 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, predeledraj2026.in, using their registration number and password.

The official schedule states that the Rajasthan BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2026 will take place on May 20. Applicants must bring their hall tickets and a legitimate ID from the government to the exam centre. On exam day, they must review and adhere to the crucial instructions listed on the hall tickets.

How candidates can download Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed hall ticket?

Visit the official website predeledraj2026.com

Open the admit card section on homepage

Fill in the registration number and password correctly

Send details through the login portal

Download and print the examination hall ticket.

Details mentioned on Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Admit Card 2026 PDF

Name of the candidate

Exam Date and Time

Roll Number

Photograph of the candidate

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Rajasthan BSTC exam pattern 2026

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2026 exam will be held for three hours and carry a total of 600 marks. The paper will include 200 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections. Candidates will receive three marks for every correct answer, while no negative marking will be applied for incorrect or unattempted questions. The examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English.

Rajasthan BSTC 2026: Helpline numbers

For application-related queries

6378303501

9079952195

For bank payment-related queries

9116996724

8852800839

sher.sisodiya@hdfcbank.com

Rajasthan Pre DelEd Coordinator Office

0744-2797349

9116828238

helpdeskpredeled@vmou.ac.in.