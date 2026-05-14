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Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2026 out; How candidates can download hall ticket

Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, has issued the admit cards for the D.El.Ed (General/Sanskrit) course via the Pre-D.El.Ed (BSTC) exam today, May 14, for May 20 entrance exams

Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2026

Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, released the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) 2026 admit cards today, May 14, 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, predeledraj2026.in, using their registration number and password.
 
The official schedule states that the Rajasthan BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2026 will take place on May 20. Applicants must bring their hall tickets and a legitimate ID from the government to the exam centre. On exam day, they must review and adhere to the crucial instructions listed on the hall tickets.

How candidates can download Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed hall ticket?

Visit the official website predeledraj2026.com
 
 
Open the admit card section on homepage
 
Fill in the registration number and password correctly

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Send details through the login portal
 
Download and print the examination hall ticket.

Details mentioned on Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Admit Card 2026 PDF

Name of the candidate
 
Exam Date and Time
 
Roll Number
 
Photograph of the candidate
 

Rajasthan BSTC exam pattern 2026

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2026 exam will be held for three hours and carry a total of 600 marks. The paper will include 200 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections. Candidates will receive three marks for every correct answer, while no negative marking will be applied for incorrect or unattempted questions. The examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English.

Rajasthan BSTC 2026: Helpline numbers

For application-related queries
 
6378303501
 
9079952195
 
For bank payment-related queries
 
9116996724
 
8852800839
 
sher.sisodiya@hdfcbank.com
 
Rajasthan Pre DelEd Coordinator Office
 
0744-2797349
 
9116828238
 
helpdeskpredeled@vmou.ac.in.

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Topics : Rajasthan Board results Admit Card Entrance Exams

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:22 PM IST

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