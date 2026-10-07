Rajasthan LDC Score Card 2026 released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially declared the Rajasthan LDC Score Card 2026 today October 7, 2026. Candidates can check their marksheet at rajasthan.gov.in
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The Rajasthan LDC Score Card 2026 has been released for candidates who took the Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Clerk Grade-II, and Junior Assistant recruitment test by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), popularly known as RSMSSB. On September 7, 2026, the scorecard was accessible via the Rajasthan State Recruitment Portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
By entering their SSO ID and password, candidates can view their individual grades and qualifying status. 10,644 LDC (Clerk Grade-II) and Junior Assistant positions are covered under the recruitment drive.
How to check the Rajasthan RSSB LDC Score Card 2026?
· Visit the official portal at rajasthan.gov.in.
· Route to the Get Result section.
· Choose your Exam Type from the dropdown menu.
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· Fill in your Application No. and Date of Birth.
· Fill in the showcased CAPTCHA code.
· Click on Get Result.
· Fill in the OTP received on your registered mobile number or email ID
· Submit to check and download your marksheet.
Details needed to check Rajasthan RSSB LDC Score Card 2026
To finish the two-step verification process on the portal, candidates must have particular credentials. Before reviewing your grades, have the following details ready:
· Exam Type (Pre Exam / Main Exam)
· Application Number
· Date of Birth
· Captcha Code
· Registered Mobile Number or Email ID (for OTP verification). Also Read: UP Scholarship 2026-27: Who can apply, deadlines and how to register online
Details mentioned on Rajasthan RSSB LDC Score Card 2026
· Candidate Name and Roll Number
· Application Number
· Category and Gender
· Paper-wise Marks
· Total Aggregate Score
· Shortlisting Status for Skill Test.
What after Rajasthan RSSB LDC Score Card 2026?
Candidates who achieve the qualifying cutoff marks must prepare for the next recruitment stage. A typing and computer efficiency test is the next step in the selection process. Candidates who have been shortlisted should prepare their photo IDs, category documents, and educational certificates for later document verification.
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Topics : Rajasthan Board Recruitment rajasthan
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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 5:42 PM IST