RBI Grade B 2026 admit card for Phase 2 released online; how to download

The RBI Grade B 2026 admit card for Phase 2 exam is available on the Reserve Bank of India's ( RBI ) official website at rbi.org.in. Candidates who have registered can use their login information, such as their roll number, registration number, password, or date of birth, to download the RBI Grade B exam hall ticket.

The RBI Grade B 2026 Phase 2 test admit card includes the candidate's personal information as well as the exam date, times, centre information, address, and guidelines. On July 25 and 26, the bank will administer the RBI grade 2 exam for Phase 2.

RBI Grade B 2026 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download?

· Visit the official website at rbi.org.in.

· On the homepage, click on the RBI Opportunities tab.

· A new page will display.

· Click on the “Current Vacancies” tab.

· Choose the call letter option.

· Move the cursor to the admission link “officers in grade B (DR) - Phase II - PY 2026.”

· Again, a new window will appear.

· Fill in the login credentials.

· Press the submit icon

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About the RBI Grade B 2026 Admit Card

The official announcement states that no applicant will receive an admit card at their registered address and that applicants taking the RBI Grade B 2026 exam must download their exam hall ticket via the official webpage.

Candidates must bring their RBI Grade B admit card and a current photo ID for the exam in accordance with exam-day regulations. Additionally, they should arrive at the exam centre 30 to 60 minutes before the test starts.

RBI Grade B 2026 helpline