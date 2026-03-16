RBSE 10th result 2026 soon; Rajasthan board result expected by Mar 20

RBSE 10th result 2026 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results soon. According to the latest update, the The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results soon. According to the latest update, the RBSE 10th Result 2026 is likely to be declared by March 20. The board will confirm the exact date and time for the result announcement in the coming days.

The Rajasthan Board held the RBSE Class 10 exams this year from February 12 to February 28, 2026. The exams were administered at 6,195 centres around the state in a single shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM. About 10, 68,078 students enrolled for the Class 10 exam this year, and 7,811 candidates registered for the Praveshika exam, according to information supplied by the board.

How to check and download the RBSE 10th result?

· Visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ rajresults.nic.in

· Press on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link

· Use the application number and date of birth as the necessary login credentials

· BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will display on the screen for download

· Save the RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy for later use.

How to download the RBSE 10th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker?

· Register with the school-given 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10 roll number.

· Then confirm your mobile number via OTP.

· Now, log in to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password.

· Find your BSER 10th scorecard PDF and take a printout.

What's next after the RBSE 10th result?

· Download Provisional Marksheet: Use your roll number to see your results on the official RBSE website. This digital copy can be used for admission to Class 11 right away.

· Collect Original Documents: The official printed marksheet and certificates will finally be delivered to your school.

· Check Details: Verify your name, roll number, and grades carefully. If you discover any inconsistencies, get in touch with your school right away.

What if you're unsatisfied with your Rajasthan board class 10 marks?

· Scrutiny/Re-evaluation: You can request scrutiny (re-verification) or re-evaluation if you think your grades are below expectations.

· Timeline: Usually, the procedure starts in June.

· Fees: Each subject will cost about ₹300.

· Improvement Exams: Students may take the Phase 2 exams (supplementary) in May or June of 2026 if they wish to enhance their grades in up to three courses for the 2026 session.