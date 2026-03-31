RBSE 12th Topper List 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 12 results 2026 at 10 am today, March 31. Along with the results, the board released the topper list on its official websites—rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Students can now check stream-wise toppers, pass percentages and district-wise performance details for Science, Commerce and Arts. The RBSE Class 12 exams 2026 were conducted from February 12 to March 11.

RBSE Class 12th result 2026 Toppers’ List

Girls outperformed boys in both the Science and Arts streams of the RBSE Class 12 exams. Boys' pass rate in the Arts stream was 96.68%, while the girls' rate was higher at 98.29%.

In the Science stream, girls surpassed boys with a pass rate of 98.34%, while the boys' rate was 97.02%. In the Science stream, Sonu Mehra, Deepika Ranakawat and Divya Bhadu jointly secured the top position in the RBSE Class 12 results 2026, each scoring an impressive 99.80 per cent.

From the Arts stream, Navya Meena and Narpat topped with 99.60%.

Key highlights of RBSE 12th Arts result 2026

· This year's result data showed high participation from rural districts compared to cities.

· This year, the RBSE 12th pass percentage is better than last year's.

· This year, girls outperform boys in final results

· There are many students who scored above 90%.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check

· Visit the official website.

· Open the “12th Rajasthan Board Results 2026” link on the homepage

· Fill in the required details and click the ‘submit’ button.

· The RBSE Ajmer result 2026 will be showcased on the screen

· Download the Rajasthan 12th scorecard and save it for later use.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Details mentioned

· Name

· Date of birth

· Roll number

· Class and Board name

· Registration Number of the students

· Subjects appeared with their subject codes

· Total marks obtained

· Code of the Subjects

· Subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical

· Qualifying status.

What is after the RBSE Class 12th Result 2026?

Phase 1: Immediate Steps (Post-Result Formalities)

· Download & Verify Provisional Marksheet

· Collect Original Documents

· Scrutiny / Re-evaluation

· Supplementary Examinations.

Phase 2: Choosing the Right Career Path

1. For Science Stream Students

· Engineering (PCM)

· Medical & Allied Sciences (PCB)

· Pure Sciences like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, or specialised lines.

2. For Commerce Stream Students

· Professional Courses

· Degree Courses.

3. For Arts / Humanities Stream Students

· Traditional Degrees

· Professional Domains like Law and others.

4. Common Career & Degree Options for All Streams

· CUET (Common University Entrance Test)

· Computer Applications