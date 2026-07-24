RRB Group D 2026 exam city intimation slip to be out soon, exams from Aug 3

RRB Group D 2026 exam city intimation slip Date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is anticipated to post the Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 on its regional websites shortly. Before the Computer-Based Test (CBT) starts on August 3, 2026, candidates who have enrolled for the recruitment exam will be able to verify their designated exam city, exam day, and shift details.

The Railway Group D CBT 2026 will be administered at numerous examination locations throughout the nation from August 3 to August 21, 2026, according to the official exam schedule.

How to Download Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026?

· Visit the official regional RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

· Click on the Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 link.

· Fill in the Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth.

· Finish the security captcha.

· Click on the login button.

· Check the allotted exam city, date, and shift.

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Details Mentioned on the Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026

In case of any error found, candidates should immediately contact their respective RRB. Candidates should verify the following information:

· Candidate's Name

· Registration Number

· Roll Number

· Exam Date

· Examination City

· Shift Timing

· Reporting Time

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Important Instructions for Railway Group D 2026

· Check all the information on the city notification slip.

· Make travel plans based on the designated city.

· To download your admit card, keep your registration information secure.

· Bring a valid photo ID and your admit card to the examination location.