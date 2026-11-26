The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is scheduled to release the Rajasthan CET 12th Level (Senior Secondary) Admit Card 2026 today, November 26, for candidates for the upcoming 2026 Common Eligibility Test.

The examination will be held on December 1, 2 and 3, 2026, across Rajasthan state.

Candidates who applied for the examination can download their provisional hall tickets through the official recruitment portal or by logging in with their Rajasthan Single Sign-On (SSO) credentials.

Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026 important dates

Exam Dates: December 1, 2, and 3, 2026

Date of Exam City Slip Release: November 21, 2026 (Continued)

Date of Admit Card Release: November 26, 2026 (Today).

How to download the Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, route to the "Get Admit Card" option.

Step 3: Now reach the "Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026" link.

Step 4: Candidates must enter their Application Number and Date of Birth or SSO ID and Password.

Step 5: Don't forget to take a printout for later reference.

RSSB CET Admit Card 2026: What details will be mentioned in the admit card?

Candidate's Name

Application Number

Gender

Category

Subject Name

Exam City

Test Date

Exam shift timings

RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 Required Documents

Two printed copies of the admit card.

Original photo ID (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or driving license), which contains your correct information.

Original 10th-grade mark sheet (for proof of date and name).

Latest colored passport size photograph.

Print copy of the online application form.

What is the Rajasthan CET exam?

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will hold the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam 2026 from December 1 to December 3, 2026, in 38 cities. A total of 2.344 million candidates will appear for the exam this year.

The CET Senior Secondary exam determines eligibility for recruitments in several departments of the Rajasthan government. This exam is for candidates who have cleared the 12th grade from a recognized board.

More about the RSSB CET 12th Level Exam 2026

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is set to administer the CET examination in an offline mode. As per the recent rules released by the board, the examination will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

ALSO READ: UP NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 seat allotment result out on Nov 26 Candidates will be allotted a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the test. For any wrong answer, a deduction of one-third of the total marks will be applied for each mistake.

In case there are errors (like in your name, father's name, date of birth, photograph, or signature) on your RSSB CET (12th Level) admit card, there is no need to worry. You can reach out instantly to the helpdesk for assistance.