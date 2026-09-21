SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 released, exams on September 26, 27

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 out: The SBI Clerk Prelims 2026 call letter is now available on the State Bank of India’s official website. The preliminary examination for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts is scheduled for September 26 and 27, 2026.

Candidates who applied for the regular SBI Clerk recruitment can download their admit cards through the official SBI careers portal. The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/17, with the online application window open from August 11 to August 31, 2026.

How to download SBI JA Call Letter 2026?

· Visit the official website of the State Bank of India i.e. www.sbi.co.in.

· On the homepage, search the ‘SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Link’ at the home page.

· Give your login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

· Click on the submit button to download the call letter.

· The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

· Download the hall ticket and take out two printouts.

Details mentioned on the SBI JA Hall Ticket 2026

The SBI Clerk Hall Ticket 2026 is available for download, and candidates are encouraged to review all the information on it.

It is recommended that candidates review all the information provided in the call letter and notify the appropriate authorities right away if there are any discrepancies. Verify the information on the hall ticket.

· Full Name & Roll No.

· Registration No. / Application No. & Applied Subject Code

· Exam Date, Shift Timing

· Complete Name & Address of Exam Centre

· Clear Photograph & Signature

· Date of Birth & Category

· Father’s / Mother’s Name

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SBI Clerk recruitment 2026

The SBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) positions in the clerical cadre. The application window for the regular recruitment was open from August 11 to August 31, with September 15 as the deadline for printing the submitted application, according to the official recruitment website.