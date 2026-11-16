The result of the SBI Clerk examination for 2026 is anticipated to be announced today, November 16, 2026, on the official website. Individuals who took part in the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2026 associated with CRPD/CR/2026-27/17 can verify their results on the official site at sbi.bank.in.

The results pertain to those who applied for 7680 regular Junior Associate positions. Candidates who succeed in the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2026 will be invited to participate in the main examination.

They can access and download the SBI Clerk Result PDF by logging in with their credentials on the official SBI Careers site. The preliminary exam was held in September 2026.

How to download SBI Prelims Result 2026?

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

Navigate to 'Careers'.

Search for Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).

Check Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/17.

Press the Preliminary Examination Result link when available.

Download the result PDF and find your roll number.

View whether your roll number is on the shortlist.

ALSO READ: SSC CPO 2026 exam city details released at website, check details here Save the PDF for later use.

Details mentioned on SBI Clerk Result 2026

The SBI Clerk Result 2026 contains several details of the candidates that must be verified. If any errors are found, candidates must report them to the exam conducting authorities right away. The SBI Clerk result lists the following candidate-related exam details:

Candidate name

Roll number

Registration Number

Stage of the examination

Sectional Marks

Overall Marks

Qualifying status

Other examination related details.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 exam pattern

The preliminary exam conducted online consists of objective questions totaling 100 marks. Candidates have 1 hour to complete the exam, which is divided into 3 parts: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

ALSO READ: UP Police SI final selection list 2026 released: Here's how to download PDF Apprentices who have received training from SBI are given additional advantages in the Main Examination by granting them 2.5% of the highest score (5 marks out of a total of 200 marks) as extra marks. These additional marks will be included in the candidate's overall score to determine the final total score.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 marking scheme

The main examination will consist of 190 questions totaling 200 marks. The question set will include 50 questions covering General/Financial Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude, along with 40 questions focused on General English.

The total time allocated for the examination is 2 hours and 40 minutes. Incorrect answers in the Objective tests will result in negative marking. For each wrong response, a 1/4th of the marks designated for that question will be subtracted.

More about the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026