SBI PO Admit Card 2026 out at ibpsreg.ibps.in, exam on Aug 1; more details

The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 is now available on the State Bank of India's (SBI) official website. By entering their Registration Number, Password, or Date of Birth, candidates who have applied for the 1,500 Probationary Officer (PO) positions can now download their hall tickets.

The admit card is mandatory for the preliminary exam, which is scheduled to be held on August 1 and 2, 2026. Candidates should thoroughly review all of the information on the call letter after downloading it.

How to download the SBI PO hall ticket 2026?

· Visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

· Click on the Careers section on the homepage.

· Choose 'Join SBI', then click on Current Openings.

· Open the Recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) 2026-27 notification.

· Press on the Prelims Call Letter download link.

· Fill in your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

· Submit the details to access the admit card.

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Details mentioned on the SBI PO Admit Card 2026

· Candidate's name

· Roll number and registration number

· Date of birth

· Gender and category

· Photograph and signature

· Father's and mother's names

· Examination date

· Reporting time

· Examination centre name and address

· Post applied

SBI PO 2026 Selection Process

Candidates can get in touch with the SBI recruitment authorities right away to have any errors on their admit card fixed before the test. There will be three phases to the hiring process:

· Initial Assessment

· Primary Examination

· Group Exercise and Interview

· Candidates will only be shortlisted for the main exam if they pass the preliminary exam.

SBI PO exam day guidelines 2026

It is recommended that candidates arrive at the exam centre prior to the reporting time and bring a printed admit card and a legitimate photo ID. They should confirm the location of the test centre beforehand, refrain from bringing objects that are forbidden, adhere to the guidelines provided by the invigilators, and take only the designated seat.

Nearly 12.14 lakh applicants have enrolled for the SBI PO 2026 recruitment campaign, according to official data. Over the course of two days, the preliminary exam will be carried out in several shifts. On their individual admit cards, candidates can verify their designated exam date, reporting time, shift timing, and exam location.