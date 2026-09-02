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Home / Education / News / SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2026 out at sbi.bank.in, check complete details

SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2026 out at sbi.bank.in, check complete details

SBI has announced the candidates' marksheets for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026. Candidates can download their scorecards online

SBI jobs 2026

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check scorecard here

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the marks secured by candidates in the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims Exam 2026 on its official website.
 
Candidates who appeared for the online examination on August 1 and 2, 2026, can now log in using their registration or roll number and date of birth to download their individual scorecards.
 
The scorecards have been released after the merit list was announced on Friday for around 1,500 Probationary Officer posts across the country. The scorecard will allow candidates to check their sectional performance and overall score out of 100.

How to download the SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2026?

·        Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in.
 
 
·        Search for the Careers or Current Openings tab and find the notification related to the recruitment of Probationary Officers 2026.

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·        Click on the link titled Marks Secured by Candidates or Preliminary Exam Scorecard.
 
·        Fill in the required details, such as roll number or registration number, along with the date of birth and enter the text code.
 
·        Submit the details, and the scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
 
·        Download it and keep it safe for later use. 
Direct link to download your scorecard here.

Details on the SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2026

Exam results and other information will be displayed on the SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2026. Candidates should thoroughly review every element mentioned on the scorecard.
 
Verifying the accuracy of the information is crucial. The scorecard includes the following information.
 
·        Name of Candidate
 
·        Exam Date
 
·        Roll Number/ Registration Number
 
·        Date of Birth
 
·        Category
 
·        Name of Post
 
·        Total Marks
 
·        Marks scored in aggregate
 
·        Qualifying Status 

SBI PO Prelims: What next?

The preliminary exam serves as a screening test to shortlist candidates for the Mains Exam. Candidates who meet or exceed the official category-wise cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the SBI PO Mains Exam, which is likely to be held on September 12, 2026. 
 

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Topics : SBI bank jobs State Bank of India employees SBI PO SBI PO Result exam results

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 11:15 AM IST